Man charged in connection with 'corrosive substance' attack in Slough

A man has been charged in connection with a ‘corrosive substance’ attack in Slough.

The victim, 27, suffered severe burns when a liquid was thrown at his face after answering the door in Granville Avenue on Sunday night.

His condition is described as stable.

Two other people at the property also suffered minor injuries.

Ibrahim Khan, 21, of Hatton Avenue, Slough, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Slough Magistrates Court today and has been remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on March 2.