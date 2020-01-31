The Big Issue founder visits St Joseph’s Catholic High School

The Big Issue founder told Slough students about his remarkable journey from homelessness to the House of Lords during a talk.

Lord John Bird visited St Joseph’s Catholic High School, in Shaggy Calf Lane, on Monday (Jan27) to take part in an event organised by the Thames Valley Learning Partnership.

The 73-year-old spoke to more than 150 students, staff and parents from schools across the borough about his unique life story.

Lord Bird became homeless at the age of five and spent spells in prison during a troubled childhood.

But in 1991 he launched The Big Issue magazine with the aim of offering rough sleepers the chance to earn a legitimate income through selling a magazine to the public.

After becoming a member of the House of Lords in 2015, he is now working to get his Future Generations bill through parliament which, if passed, will ensure decisions made by public bodies take into account the impact on the wellbeing of future generations.

Students had the chance to ask questions with Lord Bird encouraging them to ‘never give up’ on their dreams.

Clare Matheson, co-ordinator for the Thames Valley Learning Partnership, said: "It was very inspiring for our students to hear such a unique life story.

“Lord Bird went from a childhood of poverty and hardship, to doing some-thing good for the world and helping the most vulnerable people in our society.

“The feedback I received from the students reflects the impact it had on them".