SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 03
11 °C
Tue, 04
9 °C
Wed, 05
9 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Slough

    David Lee

    Police alert warns drivers about distraction burglaries in Ascot

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Slough.

    The arrest is in connection with an attack which took place on the A4 Bath Road, near Everitts Corner, on July 12, 2019.

    A 40-year-old man from Slough has been released under investigation while Thames Valley Police continue its enquiries.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved