Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Slough

11:33AM, Monday 03 February 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Slough.
The arrest is in connection with an attack which took place on the A4 Bath Road, near Everitts Corner, on July 12, 2019.
A 40-year-old man from Slough has been released under investigation while Thames Valley Police continue its enquiries.
