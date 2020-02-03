Woman pushed and kicked in 'vicious and unprovoked' attack in Slough High Street

Police are appealing for information after a woman was pushed to the floor and kicked by a man in Slough High Street.

The assault took place on Friday, January 10 at about 11.07am outside Debenhams.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, did not sustain any injuries and did not require any hospital treatment.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man who may have 'vital information' about the incident which would help the investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Emma Burton, based at Slough police station said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack that took place on a busy high street.

“I am keen for any witnesses to come forward with information, particularly any individuals who captured this assault on their phones.

“Likewise, if you recognise the man in these images, or if you believe it could be you, please get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43200010376."

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.