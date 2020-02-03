Police appeal for witnesses following rape in St Mary’s Church grounds

Police are appealing for witnesses following a rape in the grounds of St Mary’s Church in the early hours of this morning.

At about 12.45am a woman approached a member of the public saying she had been raped and had cash stolen from her in the church grounds between Church Street, Albert Street and Windsor Road.

The offender is described as of slim build, wearing all black and aged in his 30s to 40s.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Force CID, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We’re in the early stages of this investigation, and there will be scene-watches in place in the area of St Mary’s Church while our enquiries continue.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area between midnight and 1am this morning who believes that they witnessed anything, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200037519.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I understand that the local community will be concerned and I would like to re-assure the public that we are investigating this incident thoroughly and there will be an increased police presence in the area for the foreseeable future.

“Please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers at the scene if you have any information or concerns that you wish to raise.”

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody at this time.