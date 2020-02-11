UPDATE: Firefighters spend two hours tackling fire at Bath Road restaurant

04:23PM, Tuesday 11 February 2020
UPDATE: Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling a fire at a restaurant in Bath Road.
Crews were called to the blaze at about 3.30pm.
The property, which had flats above it, was evacuated while firefighters put out the fire and ventilated the building.
One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a commercial premises in Bath Road.
The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Slough and Maidenhead have been called to the scene near the junction with Burnham Lane.
People have been warned to avoid the area if possible.
We have received reports of a fire at commercial premises on Bath Road, Slough. Two RBFRS crews from Slough and one crew from Maidenhead are currently at the scene. Please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/OMGcPyXFNs— Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) February 11, 2020
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lines are currently blocked between Maidenhead and London Paddington due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for London and South East England tomorrow (Wednesday).