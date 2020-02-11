SITE INDEX

    • UPDATE: Firefighters spend two hours tackling fire at Bath Road restaurant

    David Lee

    Firefighters tackling fire at commercial premises in Bath Road

    UPDATE: Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling a fire at a restaurant in Bath Road.

    Crews were called to the blaze at about 3.30pm.

    The property, which had flats above it, was evacuated while firefighters put out the fire and ventilated the building.

    One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

    An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.

    Firefighters are tackling a fire at a commercial premises in Bath Road.

    The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Slough and Maidenhead have been called to the scene near the junction with Burnham Lane.

    People have been warned to avoid the area if possible.

