18-year-old stabbed in Slough

An 18-year-old man had been stabbed and injured by a group of men in Slough.

At around 4.45pm yesterday, Thames Valley Police officers were called regarding an assault on on Shackleton Road.

The man received a stab wound to his leg after being assaulted was taken to hospital. His injuries were minor and he has since been discharged.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Investigating officer detective constable Jessica Lawson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following this assault.

“We are carrying out an investigation and at this stage we believe that the victim and the offenders were known to each other.

“We are asking anyone with information to please come forward and contact us”.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 941 21/02/20.