SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 22
13 °C
Sun, 23
13 °C
Mon, 24
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • 18-year-old stabbed in Slough

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Police appeal after man exposes himself to dog walker in Little Marlow

    An 18-year-old man had been stabbed and injured by a group of men in Slough.
    At around 4.45pm yesterday, Thames Valley Police officers were called regarding an assault on on Shackleton Road.
    The man received a stab wound to his leg after being assaulted was taken to hospital. His injuries were minor and he has since been discharged.
    Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
    Investigating officer detective constable Jessica Lawson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following this assault.
    “We are carrying out an investigation and at this stage we believe that the victim and the offenders were known to each other.
    “We are asking anyone with information to please come forward and contact us”.
    Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 941 21/02/20.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved