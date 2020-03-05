SITE INDEX

    • Fire crews battle blaze in Slough after boiler catches fire

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Fire crews battled a blaze after a boiler caught fire in Slough today (Thursday).

    The domestic fire happened at a house in Belgrave Road at about 3pm and three fire crews were on the scene, using two breathing apparatus to deal with the flames.

    They were there for just over an hour and reported no injuries, adding there was 'a fair bit of smoke'.

