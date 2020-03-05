Slough man pleads guilty to grievous bodily harm following acid attack

A 21-year-old from Slough has plead guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an acid attack in Granville Avenue.

On January 26 sulphuric acid was thrown at a 27-year-old man in the doorway to a property.

Two other men aged in their twenties, who were in the property at the time were also injured. One man sustained injuries to his arms and neck and the other sustained minor injuries to one hand. They were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

Ibrahim Khan of Hatton Avenue, Slough, plead guilty to one count of GBH with intent and one count of GBH without intent at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Abdi Awil of Force CID in Slough, said: “This was a concerning incident for the community but I am pleased that justice has been served so quickly.

“Thankfully incidents involving corrosive substances as a weapon are relatively rare, however the injuries caused in cases like this can be fatal.

“Incidents of this nature are thoroughly investigated by Thames Valley Police and we will bring prosecutions through the courts.

“The targeted victim and those caught up in this incident are slowly recovering, but the man who suffered severe facial injuries will have to live with the scars caused by Ibrahim Khan for the rest of his life.”

Khan has been remanded and is due at Reading Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 15 May.