Slough man charged with sexual offences following churchyard incident

A man from Slough has been charged with sexual offences in connection with an incident in a churchyard.

Winson Austin Benta, 58, of Stoke Road, has been charged with sexual assault on a female, and kidnap a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

He was arrested on Friday and charged yesterday (Saturday).

The charges are in connection with an incident which occurred at St Mary’s Church, Upton, Slough, on Wednesday, January 30 2019 in the churchyard.

Benta appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday), but no pleas were entered. He was remanded into custody.

The next court appearance will be at Reading Crown Court on Monday, April 6.