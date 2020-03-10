Arsonist jailed for ‘senselessly endangering lives of others’ at Manor Park flats

A man has been imprisoned for ‘senselessly endangering the lives of others’ by setting fire to a pushchair at a block of flats in Slough.

Jamie Phillips, 30, of Fairfield Lane, Farnham Royal, was jailed for two years and eight months at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, February 26 after pleading guilty to two counts of arson at a previous hearing at the same court in November.

At about 11pm on September 26, Phillips entered a communal block of flats in Farnburn Avenue, Manor Park, and was spotted acting suspiciously by a resident who went to inform a family member.

The pair confronted Phillips at which point the fire alarm went off.

The Farnham Royal man left the scene but the residents discovered a pushchair being stored in a communal area had been set alight.

They managed to put out the blaze before it spread.

Phillips then went across the road out and used a lighter to set a moped on fire which was being stored underneath a waterproof cover.

Police arrested him shortly after and charged him in with two counts of arson on September 28.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hannah Broughton of Force CID based at Slough, said: “Phillips senselessly endangered the lives of others and had little regard for their belongings either.

“It is extremely fortunate that his actions did not lead to someone being seriously injured.

“Such behaviour, which has no justification, will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I am satisfied that Phillips has been jailed where he can no longer be a nuisance or danger to the public.”