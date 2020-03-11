Slough Borough Council says four residents have tested positive for coronavirus

Four Slough residents have tested positive for coronavirus - the council has confirmed today.

Public Health England is contacting people who have had close contact with the latest confirmed cases.

Alison Barnett, centre director for Public Health England South East, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"These cases are four residents of Slough. Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Slough Borough councillor Natasha Pantelic, lead member for health and social care said residents do not need to take any action unless they have been contacted by Public Health England.

She added: “I’d like to reassure people we are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Slough are protected.

“If you have recently travelled to an affected area or been in contact with someone who has, and you think you have symptoms associated with the coronavirus, you should not go to A&E or your doctor but self-isolate yourself at home and ring NHS 111 which has an online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.”

The council has urged people to follow national Government guidance which includes taking basic hygiene precautions such as sneezing or coughing into a tissue and binning it and washing your hands frequently.

The symptoms include a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath. Self isolation means people should stay at home, not go to work, school or public places, not use public transport or taxis, ask friends and family members or delivery services to drop off food and avoiding visitors at home.

Self isolation needs to be carried out for up to 14 days to reduce the possible spread of infection.