Police appeal to find jewellery stolen in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for members of the public and traders to come forward if they have come across items of jewellery stolen in Slough.

The jewellery, and a designer handbag, was taken when offenders forced entry to a property in Tuns Lane on Tuesday, March 3 between 5-6pm.

The victims, a man and a woman in their sixties, were not inside the property at the time of the offence.

The police would like members of the public and traders to come forward if they have been offered for sale or have seen the distinctive items

Designated investigator, Lynn Brandon, based at Slough police station, said: “We are releasing these images of the stolen jewellery and the handbag.

“We would ask anyone who knows where these items are or has been offered these items for sale to please come forward as they may have vital information that can assist our investigation.

Also, if you have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“You can contact us by using our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference 43200073439.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The police advise members of the public to take precautions to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a burglary. Click here to find out more.