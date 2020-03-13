Car thief jailed for five years

A man responsible for a spate of car thefts, including one in Slough, has been jailed for five years.

Rishi Sharma, aged 20, of Bookerhill Road, High Wycombe, stole a car in Maple Crescent on 19 September 2017. He got into the vehicle by pretending he was going to take it for a test drive, then proceeded to steal the car.

This was his second of three offences, the first taking place High Wycombe and the third in Ashford. During the other incidents, Sharma assaulted his victims.

He contacted all his victims via Auto Trader, as they were selling Mercedes vehicles via the advertising business.

Sharma pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of dangerous driving, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle on 17 February, 2020.

He was jailed on Friday, March 6 at Aylesbury Crown Court. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Investigating officer detective constable Francesca Keen said:

“The final offence happened in Ashford in Surrey on 25 September 2017. Sharma sprayed the victim with an unknown substance, before taking the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

“Sharma has demonstrated that he is a dangerous man and I am pleased that he will spend a significant term in jail for his crimes.”