Two coronavirus patients die at Wexham Park Hospital

08:07PM, Monday 16 March 2020
Two women who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were being treated at Wexham Park Hospital have died, the trust which runs the hospital confirmed today (Monday).
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said the patients, who died on Tuesday, March 10 and Friday, March 13, were both in their 90s and both had underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
DaveTheHedgehog
03:20, 17 March 2020
Stay safe everyone and stay at home. These are working times but together we will get through this. Join online virtual groups or set one up yourself. In Maidenhead on Facebook search Maidenhead Community Volunteer Group On the NextDoor app look for Maidenhead Let’s All Help Each Other By staying at home you will be saving thousands of lives.
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Members of staff at Wexham Park Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, and the elderly care ward affected has been closed to new admissions for two weeks.
A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.