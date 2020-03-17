List of Slough events cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus

10:09AM, Tuesday 17 March 2020
Many events in Slough and South Bucks have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus. We will be updating this page regularly - if you would like us to mention your event or meeting please email davidl@baylismedia.co.uk
SLOUGH: Slough Town Supporters Trust has postponed its 20202 #OneSlough sponsored walk with youth charity Aik Saath.
A tweet said the trust would rearrange a new date once there is more certainty over fixtures.
SLOUGH: All meetings of Slough Rotary Club have been cancelled up to St George's Day on April 23. The meetings cancelled include:
Thursday 19th March - Aperitif.
Thursday 26th March - Business
Thursday 16th April - AGM
SLOUGH: The council has closed The Venue at The Curve to protect the public.
Some services have also been suspended including the European Settlement Scheme.
All other public buildings including The curve and MyCouncil will remain open.
Josie Wragg, chief executive said: "We have made the difficult decision to suspend theatre provision at The Curve and one of the registrar’s offerings and hope the residents of Slough will work with us to ensure people stay safe.”
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Members of staff at Wexham Park Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, and the elderly care ward affected has been closed to new admissions for two weeks.
A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.