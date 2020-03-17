SITE INDEX

Tue, 17
Wed, 18
Thu, 19
    • List of Slough events cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus

    Reporting Team

    Many events in Slough and South Bucks have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus. We will be updating this page regularly - if you would like us to mention your event or meeting please email davidl@baylismedia.co.uk

    SLOUGH: Slough Town Supporters Trust has postponed its 20202 #OneSlough sponsored walk with youth charity Aik Saath.

    A tweet said the trust would rearrange a new date once there is more certainty over fixtures. 

    SLOUGH: All meetings of Slough Rotary Club have been cancelled up to St George's Day on April 23. The meetings cancelled include: 

    Thursday 19th March - Aperitif.

    Thursday 26th March - Business

    Thursday 16th April - AGM

    SLOUGH: The council has closed The Venue at The Curve to protect the public. 

    Some services have also been suspended including the European Settlement Scheme. 

    All other public buildings including The curve and MyCouncil will remain open.

    Josie Wragg, chief executive said: "We have made the difficult decision to suspend theatre provision at The Curve and one of the registrar’s offerings and hope the residents of Slough will work with us to ensure people stay safe.”

