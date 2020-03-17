New LPA Commander appointed for Slough

Thames Valley Police has appointed a new LPA Commander for Slough.

Superintendent Gavin Wong returns to the town after completing a two-year secondment as Head of Local Policing and Resilience for TVP.

While on secondment, Supt Wong’s work included him being responsible for the tactical policing response during Royal Ascot Week.

His new role will see him in charge of policing in the town.

Supt Wong started his policing career in Slough in 1994 and has spent more than half of his service in the area.

He said: “I am inheriting an exceptional management and front line team at Slough, and I am keen to continue the good work that has been undertaken.

“I am also looking forward to working with our partners again.

“The town has developed a lot over the time I have left and I am keen to be involved in the next stages of development.”

Mr Wong takes over from Acting Superintendent Lee Barnham, who remains as the Deputy Commander for Slough LPA.