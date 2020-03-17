SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 17
13 °C
Wed, 18
13 °C
Thu, 19
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • New Chinese restaurant opens in Slough High Street

    New Chinese restaurant opens in Slough High Street

    A new Chinese restaurant has opened in Slough High Street creating 20 new jobs.

    Oodles Chinese, which already has 12 branches across the UK, will serve a selection of tasty chicken dishes including teriyaki, caramel, chilli and Malaysian style.

    The restaurant opened on Friday, March 13 and seats up to 44 people.

    A spokeswoman from Oodles Chinese said: “We believe Slough High Street is the perfect location for us, especially with the footfall and the other businesses in the area.

    “Our concept of fresh and unique tasting Indo Chinese food is something Slough has never experienced before.

    “We have invested into creating a real experience in this store with over 40 seats and a full fit out which includes an open kitchen area where customers can see their food being freshly prepared.”

    The new Slough shop is part of its growth strategy to open 10 more branches this year – creating 200 new jobs.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    comment

    • Paludian

      18:16, 17 March 2020

      "We believe Slough High Street is the perfect location for us........" Oh, come on, you should not express such a low opinion of your own business.

      Reply

      Report

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved