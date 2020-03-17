New Chinese restaurant opens in Slough High Street

A new Chinese restaurant has opened in Slough High Street creating 20 new jobs.

Oodles Chinese, which already has 12 branches across the UK, will serve a selection of tasty chicken dishes including teriyaki, caramel, chilli and Malaysian style.

The restaurant opened on Friday, March 13 and seats up to 44 people.

A spokeswoman from Oodles Chinese said: “We believe Slough High Street is the perfect location for us, especially with the footfall and the other businesses in the area.

“Our concept of fresh and unique tasting Indo Chinese food is something Slough has never experienced before.

“We have invested into creating a real experience in this store with over 40 seats and a full fit out which includes an open kitchen area where customers can see their food being freshly prepared.”

The new Slough shop is part of its growth strategy to open 10 more branches this year – creating 200 new jobs.