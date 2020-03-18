Partial secondary school closures announced in response to coronavirus outbreak

A raft of partial school closures have been announced in Slough and South Bucks in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Baylis Court School, in Gloucester Avenue, will be closed to Years 7 and 8 until Friday due to staff shortages.

The school canteen will remain open to all Pupil Premium students and those who are eligible for free school meals.

Burnham Grammar School, in Hogfair Lane, is closed to pupils in Year 7 and 8 today and tomorrow with pupils in Year 9 and 10 asked to stay at home on Friday.

St Joseph’s Catholic High School, in Shaggy Calf Lane, will not be open to pupils in Years 7 to 10 until further notice.

Headteacher Ciran Stapleton said the Government’s new measures around self-isolation meant the school could no longer stay safely open to all of its pupils.

Upton Court Grammar School, in Lascelles Road, will also be closed until further notice to pupils in Years 7 to 10.

Email davidl@baylismedia.co.uk if you have further details of school closures.