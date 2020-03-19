Slough man sentenced to four and a half years for wine burglary

A Slough resident has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for breaking into a house and stealing a bottle of wine.

Grzeogorz Konopka, 34, of Burlington Avenue, climbed through a bathroom window of a property on Clifton Road at 1.30am on December 15 last year.

He was confronted by three residents of the property and he was leaving a bottle of wine was taken.

On Tuesday (March 10), he pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court.

Investigating officer DC Isabelle Harvey, of Slough police station, said: “Burglary is a terribly invasive crime, and I am glad that Konopka will now serve a prison sentence to reflect upon his actions on that day.

“Thankfully nothing more valuable was stolen, but the residents were shocked and affected by his presence in their home.

“All members of the community have the right to feel safe and secure in their own property, and Thames Valley Police will always investigate these reports and look to bring offenders to the courts to face justice.”