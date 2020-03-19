SITE INDEX

    • Third coronavirus patient dies at Wexham Park Hospital

    David Lee

    Wexham Park Hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

    A third patient who was being cared for at Wexham Park Hospital and had tested positive for coronavirus has died.

    The 88-year-old woman passed away last week and had an underlying condition, the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said.

    Her family has been informed and the trust said its thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

    Two other patients at the hospital, who had both tested positive for COVID-19, died earlier last week. Both women were in their 90s with underlying health conditions.

    The Trust, the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and NHS Improvement will not be giving out any further information on these patients.

