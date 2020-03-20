Boy found guilty of murdering Slough teenager Elton Gashaj

A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of the murder of Slough teenager Elton Gashaj in Salt Hill Park.

Jurors returned their verdict today following the conclusion of a three-week trial at Reading Crown Court.

Elton, also 15, died after being stabbed at the park near Slough town centre on September 21 last year.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied murder but had pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a blade or pointed article at a previous hearing.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This case highlights the devastating and tragic consequences that carrying weapons can have.

“The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, carried a knife that he then used to inflict the fatal stab wound to Elton and he will now have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life.

“My thoughts remain with Elton’s family at this difficult time and I hope that, following this result today, they can begin to move on with their lives.

“Tackling serious violence is a priority for Thames Valley Police and we remain committed to ensuring that offenders are brought to justice."

A sentencing date has not been decided.