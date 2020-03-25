Man charged in connection with burglary in Slough

01:15PM, Wednesday 25 March 2020
A man has been charged with burglary in Slough following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.
Kevin Fourie, 30, of no fixed abode, was charged on Monday with one count of burglary dwelling.
It is in connection with an incident that took place at about 7pm on January 28 in Grays Road, Slough, where a large quantity of jewellery and designer items were stolen.
Fourie has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday).
