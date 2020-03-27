Police appeal for witnesses after man shot in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 26-year-old man was shot in Wentworth Avenue last night (Thursday).

The incident happened at about 9.20pm when the victim was sat in a van with a friend parked up outside Britwell Youth Centre.

Two men approached the vehicle - a white Ford Luton style box van, and one of them fired a gunshot through the passenger windows, which hit the victim in the shoulder.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound to the left upper arm/shoulder, where he went underwent surgery and he remains in a stable condition.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder and believe it was a targeted attack.

The first offender is described as male, with a muscular build.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black balaclava.

The second male was dressed all in dark clothing.

The offenders left the scene on foot towards Doddsfield Road.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit based at Taplow, said: “This is a serious incident that occurred in a residential area and involved the discharge of a firearm at close range, causing a serious injury.

“I appreciate for the local community that this type of event will be very concerning, but I would like to reassure them that a full investigation, led by the Major Crime Unit, has commenced.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the community.

"There is likely to be a large police presence in the area over the coming days while we complete searches and undertake enquiries."

Anyone with information is to call 101 quoting reference number 43200098658, or speak to officers who will be present in the area for the next few days.

Alternatively you can all Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Chief inspector Howard added: “Measures are in place to protect our officers from Covid-19 and I would like to assure the community that we will continue to thoroughly investigate incidents such as these, despite these unprecedented times.”