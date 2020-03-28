SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 28
12 °C
Sun, 29
8 °C
Mon, 30
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Slough shooting

    Police alert warns drivers about distraction burglaries in Ascot

    An 18-year-old man from Slough has been arrested this morning (Saturday) on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after a 26-year-old man was shot last night (Friday).

    The suspect remains in police custody at this time.

    The victim received treatment in hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

    Anyone with any information about the incident are urged to call 101 quoting reference 43200098658, make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Comments

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved