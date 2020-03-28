Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Slough shooting

An 18-year-old man from Slough has been arrested this morning (Saturday) on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after a 26-year-old man was shot last night (Friday).

The suspect remains in police custody at this time.

The victim received treatment in hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone with any information about the incident are urged to call 101 quoting reference 43200098658, make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.