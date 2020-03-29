SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 30
10 °C
Tue, 31
10 °C
Wed, 01
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire crews attend shed fire in Burnham

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Fire fighters from Maidenhead and Slough attended a shed fire in Lent Rise Road, Burnham at 10:00am today (Sunday).

    Crews remained at the scene for about 90 minutes where one shed was destroyed and another was partially damaged.

    One hose reel and breathing apparatus were used to put out the blaze.

    The cause is unknown.

    No one was injured during the fire.

    Comments

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved