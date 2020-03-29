Fire crews attend shed fire in Burnham

05:21PM, Sunday 29 March 2020
Fire fighters from Maidenhead and Slough attended a shed fire in Lent Rise Road, Burnham at 10:00am today (Sunday).
Crews remained at the scene for about 90 minutes where one shed was destroyed and another was partially damaged.
One hose reel and breathing apparatus were used to put out the blaze.
The cause is unknown.
No one was injured during the fire.
