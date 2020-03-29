SITE INDEX

    • Fire services attend fire outside The Range in Slough

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Slough fire crews were called to a small fire outside The Range store in Slough Retail Park, Twinches Lane at 2:30pm today (Sunday).

    Fire fighters remained at the scene for about 30 minutes where cardboard boxes outside the shop were ablaze.

    There was no further damage caused by the fire.

    No one was injured.

