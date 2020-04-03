Iver Heath Drama Club to stream production of Snow White

Iver Heath Drama Club (IHDC) is bringing their 2020 family show direct to people's homes this Saturday.

The community group, which is 71 years old, will broadcast their January performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs via YouTube at 3pm.

The Club's Chairman and Dame, Matthew Streuli, who works for the NHS was inspired by the National Theatre who are also showing their plays via YouTube

Xxx said: "Having spent 14 days in isolation, it can be really hard on your mental health.

“We thought sharing our pantomime for free would be a great way to engage with people throughout the area, inspire youngsters who may be finding home schooling tough, and give us all some escapism from the doom and gloom of Covid19."

The show, written by club member Lee Hall, was originally performed over six shows at Iver Heath Village Hall and seen by almost 700 people.

IHDC's Treasurer, Carol Campling, won the Volunteer of the Year award from Ivers Parish Council earlier this year. She is keen for people to 'try out' the club's popular style of show, especially if they have not seen a pantomime before.

She said: "We've had people come to our panto from across the South East and we've been told that we're better value and more fun than any professional pantomime.

“I'd love everyone to watch-a-long on Saturday afternoon and try our community comedy."

The show was filmed and edited by Bob Simpson for the Cast and Crew DVD and is being broadcast with his kind permission.

IHDC is a non-profit group surviving on ticket sales, membership fees and grants from Ivers Parish Council, Pinewood Studios and Buckinghamshire Council.

The club has members of all ages and abilities and offers support for members with learning, mental health and physical disabilities.

The show will stream live on Saturday at 3pm will then be available to watch on demand for seven days here.