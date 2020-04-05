Dishwasher catches fire in Slough

A dishwasher caught fire at a property in Slough today.

The fire in house in Cardigan Close was attended by to crews from Slough and one crew from Langley at about 12pm.

When firefighters arrived all occupants of the house were outside the property.

The crews spent about an hour putting out the fire using breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a fan to get rid of the smoke.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the house and also water damage to the kitchen.