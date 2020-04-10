Pair charged with attempted murder in connection with Britwell shooting

07:46PM, Friday 10 April 2020
Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Britwell.
Billy Merryweather, 21, of Wentworth Avenue, Slough, and Michael Omitiran, 22, of Webb Close, Slough, have both been charged with one count of attempted murder.
The charge is in connection with an incident which occurred at about 9.20pm on Thursday, March 26, when a 26-year-old man was shot in Wentworth Avenue, in the Britwell Estate.
Merryweather and Omitiran will both appear at Reading Magistrates Court tomorrow (April 11).
Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the shooting on March 28.
He has been released under investigation.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Members of staff at Wexham Park Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, and the elderly care ward affected has been closed to new admissions for two weeks.
Two women who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were being treated at Wexham Park Hospital have died, the trust which runs the hospital confirmed today (Monday).