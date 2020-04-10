Pair charged with attempted murder in connection with Britwell shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Britwell.

Billy Merryweather, 21, of Wentworth Avenue, Slough, and Michael Omitiran, 22, of Webb Close, Slough, have both been charged with one count of attempted murder.

The charge is in connection with an incident which occurred at about 9.20pm on Thursday, March 26, when a 26-year-old man was shot in Wentworth Avenue, in the Britwell Estate.

Merryweather and Omitiran will both appear at Reading Magistrates Court tomorrow (April 11).

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the shooting on March 28.

He has been released under investigation.