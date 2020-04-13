Van belonging to homeless person found on fire in Slough

Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called out to a vehicle alight in Slough this morning (Monday).

At 3am, the fire brigade was alerted to a vehicle fire in Upton Park. A van belonging to a homeless person was ablaze. One fire truck attended to the fire.

No one was injured, as the van where a homeless person had previously been living was unoccupied - homeless people in the borough have been rehoused by the council due to COVID-19.