Van belonging to homeless person found on fire in Slough

09:53AM, Monday 13 April 2020
Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called out to a vehicle alight in Slough this morning (Monday).
At 3am, the fire brigade was alerted to a vehicle fire in Upton Park. A van belonging to a homeless person was ablaze. One fire truck attended to the fire.
No one was injured, as the van where a homeless person had previously been living was unoccupied - homeless people in the borough have been rehoused by the council due to COVID-19.
