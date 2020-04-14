Slough author brings together 25 female entrepreneurs for new book

A book aiming to inspire women will raise money for a self-funded female empowerment project.

Sabine Matharu, 43, from Slough, has brought together 25 female entrepreneurs from around the world and in Berkshire to tell their stories of the challenges they have faced in their lives and what brings them joy, in a book Joy – Recipes for Abundance.

The book, which is the second in the series, features 25 chapters all written by different entrepreneurs, includes motivational quotes and cites recipes people can use to bring joy into their lives.

Entrepreneurs including a photographer, image coach, radio DJ, coach and public speaker and hypnotherapist are just some of those involved in the project, with stories ranging from topics such as divorce, childhood memories and recovering from an accident falling from a horse.

Sabine’s first book Rise: In Pursuit of Empowerment, which was published on Monday, March 4 2019 also features 25 chapters written by 25 entrepreneurial women and focuses on how to overcome challenges and deal with ‘what life throws at you’.

In total the two books, which are both published by Sabine’s company Reach for Greatness Ltd. feature the stories fo 50 inspirational women.

Sabine said: “The original idea has come August 2018 when I woke up one morning and it was literally I had a vision and it was really really clear in my head you need to go an write a book with a hundred women, inspirational women and share their stories.”

Proceeds from the sale of Joy – Recipes for Abundance will be donated to the group Connected Sisters.

Sabine’s future projects hope to include creating a business book discussing ‘how businesses are supporting women in leadership and how they empower women in organisations’.

Sabine who is orginially from Austria said: “Whilst it was perhaps a crazy idea to go and write a book with a hundred women, I’ve never been an author before I don’t even speak English natively, I had no idea how to do the publishing side but I got it all done because the right people came at the right time and the vision was super clear go and write a book.

“It is incredible you know you think oh my gosh they’ve gone through so much and they have got up and they are so brave to actually tell their story.”

Joy – Recepies for Abundance can be found at: https://joybook.gr8.com/