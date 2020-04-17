Police seek to find owner of war medals recovered from Slough property

Thames Valley Police is looking for the owners of war medals which were recovered from a house in Slough.

The five war medals were found during a police search of a property in Chatfield on Friday, March 20.

The medals were awarded for service during 1939-1945.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Zoe Batten, based at Slough police station said: “Following the search of the property carried out by officers, we recovered a number of medals from the second world war.

“If you recognise any of the medals pictured, or you may know who they belong to, please get in touch with police.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the theft of these medals.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online and quoting reference 43200092508.

“If you do not have access to the internet, please call 101.”