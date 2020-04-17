Police break-up group cooking barbecue at Upton Court Park

Police had to disperse a group of people who were cooking a barbecue in Upton Court Park.

Officers discovered the six men while carrying out vehicle checks in the area yesterday.

Thames Valley Police said the men were spoken to, asked to go home and reported for flouting restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The force tweeted: “The men were all compliant but this incident serves as a reminder that such behaviour is not tolerated during the coronavirus pandemic.”