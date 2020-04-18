Appeal to find missing teenager, originally from Slough

The police are appealing for help to search for a teenager who has been reported missing.

Kymani Davis is originally from Slough, although he has been reported missing from an address in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Easter Sunday.

Kymani is a black male with an average build and around 6ft tall.

He has black hair, but it is not known what clothing he is wearing.

He has links to Slough, London and the West Midlands.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Josh Beasleigh, based at Slough police station, said: “We’re concerned for Kymani’s wellbeing as he has been missing now for several days.

“I am urging anybody who knows of Kymani’s whereabouts, or who believe that they have seen him, to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200111864.