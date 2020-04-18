Firefighters attend bungalow fire in Slough

Firefighters were called to a bungalow fire in Slough this afternoon.

Two crews from Maidenhead and two from Slough were called to the scene at 3.15pm to a fire in Walpole Road, Slough.

The fire had began in the kitchen area and spread to the roof of the property.

Six firefighters spent 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was injured during the blaze but the property was left with smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.