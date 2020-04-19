CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Slough High Street on Good Friday

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man was assaulted in Slough High Street on Good Friday (April 10).

The incident happened between 8.45pm and 9.15pm when the victim, a 44-year-old man, was making a food delivery to Veggie Master in High Street.

He was approached by a man when he was unloading his delivery and assaulted 'several times' following a verbal argument.

The victim was left with a cut under his eye.

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection with the assault.

Investigating officer PC Ricky Eagles, based at Slough police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe the man pictured may have important information about this incident.

“If you are this man, or recognise him, please contact Thames Valley Police."

People can fill out an online form on the Thames Valley Police website or call 101 quoting reference number 43200110253.

“ou can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.