Slough council urges residents to 'think twice' before having bonfires

Residents have been urged to 'think twice' before having bonfires and could be served with an abatement notice by enforcement officers if the council receives complaints.

The council says bonfires create a greater health and safety risk to the public as the smoke and toxic fumes could affect people who are suffering from coronavirus.

It said those who are shielding themselves and self isolating may be left stressed due to the smell of the bonfire in their homes and may be forced to cause windows and doors.

The fires can also get out of control and spread to fences, sheds and homes due to the dry weather. This can put increased pressure on emergency services.

Neighbourhood enforcement officers can now visit residents burning waste after a complaint and will consider serving abatement notices.

Josie Wragg, chief executive of Slough Borough Council said: "We are urging residents to think twice about lighting a fire in their gardens as this horrid illness particularly affects the lungs, and smoke from a bonfire can aggravate it.

“Our advice is to store waste and use our green bin service, until it can be taken to Chalvey HWRC.”

The council’s doorstep collections continue as per the normal schedule with weekly waste and recycling collections and fortnightly green collections of garden waste.

Call 01753 475111 to report a bonfire.