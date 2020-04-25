Police launch fresh appeal to find 16-year-old boy missing from Slough

Police have issued a fresh appeal this afternoon (Saturday) to find a 16-year old boy who has gone missing from Slough.

Thames Valley Police have re-appealed for the public's help finding Kymani Davis, who is from Doncaster, but was last seen in Slough on Sunday, April 12.

Kymani is a black male, about six foot tall with a slim/athletic build. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, matching jogging bottoms, and black trainers.

He is known to frequent Slough, Maidenhead and Bracknell.

Investigating officer Inspector Chris Shaw said: "We are concerned about the whereabouts of Kymani and would like anyone with information about where he may be to get in touch.

“If you think you know where he may be or if you think you have seen Kymani, please contact us online using the reference 43200111864.

"If you do not have access to our online service please call 101.”