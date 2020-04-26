Police seek help finding man missing from Slough

Police have appealed for the public's help finding a man who has gone missing from Slough.

Jason Henderson, aged 47, was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, April 21 in Chalvey Road East.

He is a white man, about six foot tall with short brown hair. He has drown/grey stubble and blue eyes, and is known to frequent Stoke Road.

Investigating officer Sergeant Kerry White said: “We are very concerned about Jason and we would like to trace where he is.

“If you think you know where he may be or think you might have seen him, please get in contact with us.

“Jason, if you see this, please contact police, friends or family to let them know you are safe.

“You can get in touch by calling 101, quoting the reference 43200121174 or by making a report online.”