Council warns residents to be alert for criminals and scammers during lockdown

The council has warned residents to be alert for scammers and criminals who may take advantage of the lockdown restrictions.

Slough Borough Council said it has received reports of property being grabbed through open windows and scammers impersonating organisations such as the police to target individuals.

Advice has been has issued advice to residents on steps they can take to protect themselves during the lockdown period.

The council said lockdown offers an opportunity for residents to reassess home security measures and identify areas which may need improving, as well as property protection.

Alan Sinclair, director of adults and communities, said “Criminals are out there on the streets of Slough looking for opportunities and still operating.

“We have had reports of property being grabbed through open windows.”

Shutting windows and securing doors are the best ways to prevent opportunistic thieves from striking.

Mr Sinclair added: “There are also scammers who are experts at impersonating people, organisations and the police on the phone and online.

“They spend hours researching their victim hoping they will let their guard down for just a moment when they can act.”

The council’s trading standards department has given the following steps if residents or businesses are approached unexpectedly; stop, challenge, protect and report.

Stop - Take a moment to think before parting with money or information. Confirm requests are genuine by using a known number or email.

Challenge - The police or a bank will never ask people to withdraw or transfer money to a different account or ask for a PIN. It is okay to reject, refuse or ignore requests.

Protect - Contact the bank immediately if you think you have fallen victim to a scam and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Report – Pass on suspicious texts by forwarding the original message to 7726, which spells SPAM on your keypad.

Detailed advice can be found through a variety of organisations; Scamsmart, CIFAS, TakeFive, Citizens Advice, Trading Standards and the National Cyber Centre.

For more information about home security visit: www.thamesvalley.police.uk/police-forces/thames-valley-police/areas/advice/home-security-guide/