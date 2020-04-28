Slough man jailed for drugs supply offences in Windsor

A Slough man has been jailed after he was convicted of drugs supply offences in Windsor.

Ahmed Kanbi, of Oldway Lane, Slough, was jailed for more than two years at Reading Crown Court on Friday (April 24).

The 23-year-old was spotted in a vehicle linked to drug supply in Windsor on Tuesday, February 11.

Multiple phones, cash and a baseball bat were found inside the vehicle after it was stopped by officers from Windsor and Maidenhead Problem Solving team.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained under the misuse of drugs act and during a strip search, a package of class A drugs was seized containing 20 wraps of crack cocaine and 11 wraps of heroin.

Kanbi was charged and pleaded guilty to a count of possession with intent to supply heroin and a count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years and four months' imprisonment and a forfeiture and destruction order was made in relation to the drugs and phones.

Investigating officer PC Ben Phillips, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to working with the public to tackle drug dealing in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

“Drug dealers like Kanbi target vulnerable groups and bring violence to our community, which will not be tolerated.

“Reports from members of the public help us to build an intelligence picture to tackle these individuals and bring them to justice.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, Thames Valley Police will continue to work in partnership to tackle serious organised crime.

“Also, our True Costs campaign aims to highlight the real impact of drug offences on the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Children as young as seven in the UK have been groomed in to the world of drugs and we are exploring what the real harm is in taking a little cocaine."

Visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/police-forces/thames-valley-police/areas/c/true-costs to find out more about the campaign.