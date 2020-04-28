Missing Slough boy found safe and well

02:55PM, Tuesday 28 April 2020
A 16-year-old boy who had gone missing from Slough has been found.
Kymani Davis was located by police yesterday (Monday) and is safe and well.
Police have thanked the public and media for their help sharing the appeal and locating him.
