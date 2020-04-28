Tan Dhesi awarded best 'newcomer MP' of the year

Tan Dhesi has been named best 'newcomer MP' of the year by a charity.

The Labour MP for Slough, who was elected in 2017, was given the annual award by the Patchwork Foundation.

The MP of the Year Awards celebrates those who successfully engage with under-represented communities.

The awards were founded in 2011 with the aim of promoting, encouraging and supporting active participation of young people from under-represented, disadvantaged and minority communities in British democracy and civil society.

Mr Dhesi said he was 'hugely honoured and humbled' to be given the award.

He said:"I’m immensely grateful to all members of the public who nominated and voted for me, and to the Patchwork Foundation, which itself does incredible work as a non-partisan charity.

"Since being elected in 2017, I have fought hard to represent the underrepresented and will continue to do so. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that those most vulnerable have a voice.”

Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, Sajid Javid, won MP of the year.

Imran Sanullah, CEO, Patchwork Foundation said: “Javid is a very deserving recipient of MP of the Year, and as well as a strong role model for young Britons.

"Newcomer MP of the year Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP has been honoured for his work on hate crime and community cohesion.”

The awards are traditionally presented at Speakers House in the Palace of Westminster - however this year they were announced on Twitter due to COVID-19 restrictions, with award winners sharing acceptance speeches via video.