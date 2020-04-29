Services at minor illness and injury unit at Slough Walk in Centre temporarily suspended

The minor illness and injury unit at Slough Walk in Centre will be temporarily suspended from tomorrow (Thursday).

East Berkshire CCG said the decision was taken so clinicians can be redeployed and their skills 'best put to use' during the coronavirus outbreak.

This could include additional support to the out of hours services and home visiting to support GP practices.

Turnout at the centre, based inside Upton Hospital in Albert Street, has also fallen by 73 per cent.

Patients will still be able to access treatment for minor ailments via their GP surgery, which can be accessed by phone or online. Patients are only advised to visit their surgery in person if they have a face-to-face appointment with a GP or nurse confirmed.

The Chapel Medical Practice, at the same site as the Slough Walk in Centre remains open for these specific pre-booked face-to-face appointments.

Anybody needing treatment for injuries such as suspected fractures should still attend their local Accident and Emergency unit in the normal way including Wexham Park Hospital, Frimley Park Hospital, Royal Berkshire Hospital and Hillingdon Hospital.

A statement on the East Berkshire CCG website said health services have changed the way they work in order to support the national effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

It states: "Hospitals have postponed some elective surgery, GPs have moved to a phone or online initial appointment system and many other services are operating remotely – all in line with national guidance.

"Many NHS staff have been redeployed into new, temporary roles, to increase the response to COVID-19 and to support those treating the most seriously ill patients.

"This is a temporary measure aimed at making the best use of valuable clinical expertise and resources during extraordinary times.

"NHS East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which plans and funds the majority of health services provided to local people, will continue to monitor the situation and will work with local people, the local authority, NHS England and other partners to ensure that East Berkshire residents who use Slough Walk in Centre will continue to receive the services they need."