KFC in Slough reopens for deliveries

A KFC restaurant in Slough has reopened for deliveries.

The fried chicken eatery in Farnham Road has been closed since March, when the country went into lockdown.

For the last two weeks KFC has been gradually reopening restaurants across the country, with 100 set to be open by Monday.

A spokesman from KFC said all the reopened restaurants will have strict hygiene measures put in place and will serve a limited menu to help smaller kitchen teams maintain social distancing.

Paula MacKenzie, managing director for KFC UK & Ireland said: “I’m really proud of the way we, with our franchise partners, have been able to carefully get some of our restaurants back open for delivery over the last two weeks.

"This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that’s key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family.

"I’m hugely appreciative of our team members who have returned to work – it’s a challenging time for everyone, but we’re so glad to play our part in helping to feed the nation.”

KFC will also be delivering 10,000 meals a week to NHS and key workers in partnership with Deliveroo.