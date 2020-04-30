Slough Homeless Our Concern given £20,000 donation

A charity which gives vital support to rough sleepers in Slough has received a £20,000 donation which will help it through ‘a very tough time’.

Slough Homless Our Concern (SHOC) received the money from Martin Lewis – the founder of Money Saving Expert.

Mandy McGuire, project manager at SHOC, said: “It’s amazing, it will really help us in this very tough time.”

Last month Martin Lewis announced he was making £1m available to charities specifically working on coronavirus related poverty projects.

Successful applicants would be awarded between £5,000 and £20,000.

Since the outbreak rough sleepers have been given temporary accommodation in hotels but they are still in need of vital support.

“Suddenly they have their whole life changed and are looking at four walls,” Mandy said as she expressed the emotional support required to assist people through this transition.

Other rough sleepers have chosen to remain on the streets during the pandemic.

SHOC is supporting with regular welfare checks, food deliveries and assisting with clothes washing.

Mandy added that staff members are ‘keener now more than ever’ to help the homeless during the outbreak.

“I am lucky with the team of staff that I have who are very close and supportive of each other.

“I am stunned by how keen they are to want to carry on support during this time.”

The money, which was donated from Martin Lewis’ personal coronavirus poverty fund, will enable SHOC to continue to provide any support required by vulnerable people in the community as the country remains in lockdown.

Addressing Martin Lewis, Mandy said: “It’s absolutely wonderful. Thank you so much for helping us to continue our work.”