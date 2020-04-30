CCTV appeal after cash and electronics stolen from Slough home

A CCTV appeal has been launched after jewellery, a laptop, bank cards, a mobile phone and money were stolen from a property in Slough.

The incident happened back in January, with CCTV footage being released today (Thursday) by Thames Valley Police.

Between 4.30pm on Friday, January 24 and 12.15pm on Sunday, January 26 offenders gained entry to a property in Long Readings Lane.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information about the theft.

Designated investigator, Bill Sahans, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“I believe the man in this CCTV may have vital information that could help with this investigation.

“If you recognise this man or believe it could be you, please come forward.

“Furthermore, if you have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“Please contact us by using our online form quoting the reference 43200028779.

“Please only call 101 if you do not have access to our online systems.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”