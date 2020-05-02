Police appeal for witnesses after man is stabbed in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the arm on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal, near to Bower Playing Fields yesterday (Friday).

At around 5.30pm the victim, a man aged in his twenties, sustained a stab wound to his arm following an altercation.

It is believed there were between 10 to 15 males present when the altercation took place.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there are no physical descriptions available of an offender or offenders at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Lucy Deane, of Slough Force CID said: “We are currently investigating this incident of grievous bodily harm, during which the victim sustained a stab wound to his arm.

“He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We are now appealing for witnesses and information on this incident, and would ask that anyone who believes they can help to contact police.

“I would particularly appeal to any residents who live in the nearby area, or anyone who was in the vicinity at the time this happened, to speak to us if they can help.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police, by calling 101, quoting 43200129271. You can also make a report online.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”