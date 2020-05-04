Frimley staff pay tribute to frontline workers who died from coronavirus

11:11AM, Monday 04 May 2020
Staff at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust held a minute’s silence on Tuesday, April 28 to commemorate two staff members who died from coronavirus last month.
Elvira Bucu, a healthcare assistant based at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, and Prem Lal, an associate practitioner in Histopathology at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, passed away on 3 April and 19 April respectively.
Elvira was self-isolating at home when she passed away and Prem was being treated by colleagues at Wexham Park Hospital intensive care unit.
A spokesperson at Frimley Health said: “Elvira was described by colleagues as a ‘ray of sunshine’ who was always smiling and never had a bad word to say about anyone.
“Prem’s colleagues described her as a ‘mother figure’ in the department who was well-know and hugely respected within Histopathology and the entire pathology team.
“The deaths of Prem and Elvira come as a huge blow to their workmates and the entire trust, and our hearts go out to their families and loved ones at this time. They will be greatly missed.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The council has paid tribute to ‘dedicated’ councillor Shabnum Sadiq after she died having tested positive for coronavirus.
Thames Valley Police has published a list of ‘reasonable excuses’ to go outside, based on Government guidance.