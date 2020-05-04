Frimley staff pay tribute to frontline workers who died from coronavirus

Staff at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust held a minute’s silence on Tuesday, April 28 to commemorate two staff members who died from coronavirus last month.

​Elvira Bucu, a healthcare assistant based at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, and Prem Lal, an associate practitioner in Histopathology at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, passed away on 3 April and 19 April respectively.

Elvira was self-isolating at home when she passed away and Prem was being treated by colleagues at Wexham Park Hospital intensive care unit.

A spokesperson at Frimley Health said: “Elvira was described by colleagues as a ‘ray of sunshine’ who was always smiling and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“Prem’s colleagues described her as a ‘mother figure’ in the department who was well-know and hugely respected within Histopathology and the entire pathology team.

“The deaths of Prem and Elvira come as a huge blow to their workmates and the entire trust, and our hearts go out to their families and loved ones at this time. They will be greatly missed.”